Turkish alloyed rebar arrives in USA for first time in decades

US imports of most Turkish rebar products declined in the first half of this year compared with January-June 2012, but imports of alloyed rebar increased slightly, according to the US Census Bureau.

It was the first time any alloyed rebar has arrived from Turkey since at least 1992, the earliest rebar import data available from the bureau.

A source familiar with the situation said that alloyed rebar could include copper or boron.

Straight-length and coiled rebar imports from Turkey totalled 408,239 tonnes in the first six months of 2013, down by 2.4% from 418,262 tonnes a year earlier.

However, 13,613 tonnes of alloyed Turkish rebar arrived in the USA through June this year, resulting in a 0.9% increase of straight-length, coiled and alloyed rebar to 421,852 tonnes.

This year, domestic sector participants have discussed filing a trade case against Turkish rebar, citing large import volumes and low prices.

Rebar import volumes from Turkey were up in March, May and June compared with corresponding figures from last year, but the year-to-date total for straight-length and coiled rebar through June has declined slightly compared with the first six months of 2012.

This report was first published by American Metal Market

