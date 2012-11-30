Turkish construction confidence declines again in November

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The index for November came in at 76.2, down by 3.6% from 79 in October and 10.5% lower than September’s 85.1, according to information that TUIK released on November 23.

Construction firms’ overall order books for November fell by 5.8% month-on-month to 67, from 71.2 in October, the TUIK said. This reflects a 6.7% drop from 71.8 in September.

Total employment expectations for the next three months declined by 1.7% in November to 85.3, from October’s 86.8, TUIK added.

November’s index figure reflected a double-digit decrease of 13.3% from September’s 98.4, the institute said.