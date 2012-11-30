Turkish construction confidence declines again in November
Turkey’s Construction Confidence Index has fallen for the past two months, according to the country’s main statistical bureau, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).
The index for November came in at 76.2, down by 3.6% from 79 in October and 10.5% lower than September’s 85.1, according to information that TUIK released on November 23.
Construction firms’ overall order books for November fell by 5.8% month-on-month to 67, from 71.2 in October, the TUIK said. This reflects a 6.7% drop from 71.8 in September.
Total employment expectations for the next three months declined by 1.7% in November to 85.3, from October’s 86.8, TUIK added.
November’s index figure reflected a double-digit decrease of 13.3% from September’s 98.4, the institute said.