Turkish flat steel imports up almost 20% in October

The most significant increase was for hot rolled coil more than 600mm wide, according to data released from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Turkey’s biggest import sources for hot rolled flat steel in October were Russia with 69,317 tonnes, followed by Ukraine with 69,100ttonnes and France with 63,216 tonnes.

In October, the country imported 366,046 tonnes of hot rolled flat steel, a 13% increase compared with October 2011, when imports stood at 281,993 tonnes.

Turkey imported 48,645 tonnes of cold rolled flats in October 2012, down by 27% on the 66,786 tonnes in October 2011. The principal sources were Russia with 15,977 tonnes, Belgium with 9,648 tonnes, and Ukraine with 9,473 tonnes.

Turkey imported 56,438 tonnes of coated flat steel in October 2012, a 9% decrease from October 2011’s 62,243 tonnes.

The biggest suppliers were Belgium with 12,692 tonnes, Italy with 6,907 tonnes, and South Korea with 6,748 tonnes.

Turkish market participants believe that the rises in import tonnages are due to lower priced import offers, as well as postponed bookings during the July-August holiday period.