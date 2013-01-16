Turkish iron ore imports up 10% in January-November 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

January-November 2012 blast furnace output rose by 5.2% to 8.5 million tonnes, according to figures recently released by the Turkish Iron & Steel Producers’ Assn.

The growth in blast furnace output supported domestic demand for iron ore.

Turkey imported 300,165 tonnes of iron ore in November, 22.98% down year-on-year, and 58.82% below the 728,938 tonnes imported in October.

Brazil remained the country’s largest supplier in November, exporting 212,662 tonnes of iron ore.

Ukraine ranked second, supplying 87,502 tonnes.

Turkish iron ore imports were valued at $31.09 million in November, equating to $103.58 per tonne cfr, sharply down from $115.95 per tonne cfr in Ocober.