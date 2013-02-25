Turkish iron ore imports up 18% in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Imports of iron ore totalled 7.84 million tonnes in 2012, up from 6.64 million tonnes in 2011, according to the data recently released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

The value of the country’s imports was $1.15 billion in 2012, up from $1.17 billion in 2011.

Brazil was the largest supplier to Turkey in the year, exporting 4.58 million tonnes.

Sweden ranked second with 1.19 million tonnes. Russia ranked third with 723,009 tonnes, followed by Ukraine with 695,839 tonnes.

In December 2012, Turkey’s iron ore imports totalled 925,621 tonnes, up from 348,172 tonnes in December 2011.

Brazil was again the biggest supplier to Turkey in December, exporting 340,007 tonnes, while Sweden came second with 174,029 tonnes.

Canada ranked third with 163,109 tonnes, followed by Russia with 131,863 tonnes.

Ukraine exported 116,612 tonnes in December.