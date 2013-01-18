Turkish long steel production grew in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Turkey compensated for weak demand in its traditional export markets with domestic sales and alternative export markets, DCUD said in a statistical release on Friday January 18.

Turkish billet output increased by 10.9% year-on-year to 27 million tonnes in 2012.

Electric arc furnace (EAF) production totalled 26.6 million tonnes in 2012, up by 5.1% year-on-year.

And the country’s crude steel output rose by 5.2% to 35.9 million tonnes in 2012, up from 34.1 million tonnes in 2011.

December slowdown

The steel industry in Turkey slowed down in December, according to DCUD.

Crude steel output was 2.84 million tonnes in December, 4.9% less than in the corresponding month of 2011 and 8.6% lower than November 2012 production.

EAF output fell to 1.99 million tonnes in December 2012, which is 7.7% lower than the same month of 2011, and 14.5% less than in November.

DCUD will release its market analysis for December 2012 before the end of January.