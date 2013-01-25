Turkish pig iron imports top 1.3m tonnes in 2012, TUIK says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Turkey imported 98,168 tonnes of pig iron in November, TUIK reported, which is 14.14% higher than in the corresponding month in 2011, and also 25.31% higher than the 78,341 tonnes imported in October 2012.

November imports were valued at $37.84 million, up from $31.70m in October.

November imports cost an average $385.50 per tonne cif, which is sharply down from $404.62 per tonne cif in October.

Almost all of Turkey’s pig iron imports were supplied by three countries.

Ukraine, as usual, was the largest supplier, exporting 91,415 tonnes. Russia exported 6,464 tonnes and remainder was supplied by Georgia.

In January-November 2012, Turkey imported 1.23 million tonnes of pig iron, which is 28.62% higher than in the corresponding period in 2011.