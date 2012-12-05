Turkish pipe exports surpass 1.7m tonnes in January-November 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The exports had a value of $1.59 billion, up by 4.5% year-on-year.

Data released by the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Assn (CIB) shows that pipe products made up 9.4% of the country’s total exports.

Over January-November 2012, Iraq was the biggest buyer of Turkish steel pipes, importing 337,531 tonnes. The USA ranked second with 285,219 tonnes, followed by the UK and Algeria, with 204,041 tonnes and 129,259 tonnes respectively.

On a monthly basis, Turkey’s steel pipe exports totalled 202,889 tonnes in November 2012, which is 58.2% higher than the corresponding month in 2011.

November’s exports had a total value of $180.8 million, up by 36.6% year-on-year.

European Union imports from Turkey recovered in November as demand in the region strengthened slightly, CEBID said, but Iraq was still the biggest importer from Turkey in November, taking 47,028 tonnes.

Algeria ranked second, importing 33,908 tonnes, and the USA third with 18,048 tonnes.