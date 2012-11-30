Turkish rebar exports up 26% year-on-year

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This is an increase in volume of 26% over the corresponding period last year, when exports totalled 5.11 million tonnes with a value of $3.38 billion.

Turkey also increased exports of semi-finished products by 25% to 2.28 million tonnes.

The country’s exports of coated flat products showed a year-on-year increase of 67% on material including hot-dipped galvanized (HDG), electro-galvanized and pre-painted galvanized steel (PPGI). The sector showed the highest percentage growth across all long and flat product exports from Turkey.

Turkey exported 467,000 tonnes of coated flat products in January-September, compared with 280,000 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

“Rebar has traditionally been one of the major Turkish exports,” a trader in the country told Steel First.

“Turkish mills can export rebar at a price close to Russian or Ukrainian material and can be more flexible,” he added. “That is why we managed to ramp up our exports in spite of stagnation in most overseas markets.”

The main importers of Turkish steel in the first nine months of the year were Saudi Arabia with 1.86 million tonnes, Iraq with 1.18 million tonnes, the UAE with 916,000 tonnes, the USA with 660,000 tonnes, and Iran with 653,000 tonnes.