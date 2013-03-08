Turkish scrap imports edge up year-on-year in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Imports in the first month of the year were valued at $596.17 million, down from $650.65 million in January 2012.

The USA was the main scrap supplier to Turkey in January, exporting 468,845 tonnes, TUIK said on Tuesday March 5.

The UK ranked second with 294,270 tonnes. Romania was third with 129,825 tonnes, followed by Russia with 101,713 tonnes.

January scrap import volumes were down by 15.54% month-on-month. Turkey imported 1.79 million tonnes of scrap in December.