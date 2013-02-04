Turkish scrap imports rise on increased EAF output in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Turkey imported 22.42 million tonnes of ferrous scrap in 2012, which was 4.45% higher than in the previous year.

The country’s EAF-based output in the same period totalled 26.6 million tonnes, up by 5.1% year-on-year.

The EU was the principal scrap supplier to Turkey, exporting 11.51 million tonnes in total.

The USA and Canada ranked second with 6.66 million tonnes, with the CIS and Balkan countries exporting 3.23 million tonnes.

The Middle East-North Africa region (Mena) supplied 685,747 tonnes.

December performance

According to the TUIK data, Turkish imports of ferrous scrap totalled 1.79 million tonnes in December 2012, which was 14.59% lower than in the corresponding month of 2011.

December imports were up by 3.28% month-on-month and were valued at $694.74 million, equivalent to about $387 per tonne cfr, which is up from $380 per tonne cfr in November.

The EU was the largest scrap supplier to Turkey in December, exporting 1.03 million tonnes.

The USA and Canada followed with 395,751 tonnes, while the CIS and Balkan countries ranked third with 307,574 tonnes.

The Mena region came fourth with 57,272 tonnes.