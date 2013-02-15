Turkish steel exports hit $1.16bn in January 2013

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Turkey’s steel export volumes increased by 1.53% to 1.57 million tonnes in January, CIB said.

The Middle East was the biggest buyer of Turkish steel in January, importing 472,300 tonnes.

The EU ranked second, taking 221,700 tonnes in the same month.

Central and South America took 96,100 tonnes.

Steel bar provided the largest proportionof exports in January, at 567,100 tonnes.

Turkey also exported 325,600 tonnes of billet and 126,500 tonnes of wire rod.

Exports of hot rolled coil totalled 124,400 tonnes and sections 122,900 tonnes.