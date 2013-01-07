Turkish steel exports reach 19.9m tonnes in 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The value of the exports increased by 1.78% to $15.6 billion over the year.

The Middle East became the biggest market for Turkish steel by importing 8.1 million tonnes in 2012.

The European Union ranked second with imports of 2.2 million tonnes. North Africa followed, with imports of 2.1 million tonnes.

Broken down by products, steel bar made up the largest share of the export total at 8.87 million tonnes. Billet followed with 2.97 million tonnes.

Throughout 2012, Turkey exported 1.91 million tonnes of steel pipes, 1.68 million tonnes of sections and 1.08 million tonnes of wire rod.

In December alone, export volumes totalled 1.66 million tonnes, down by 5.7% year-on-year. These were valued at $1.26 billion, down by 9.9% year-on-year.

The Middle East was again the largest buyer of Turkish steel products in December, importing 695,000 tonnes. The EU was second with 218,000 tonnes with North America at 195,000 tonnes.

Among the December exports, steel bar again made up the biggest share at 840,000 tonnes.

The country also exported 200,000 tonnes of steel pipe in December, 126,000 tonnes of sections, 116,000 tonnes of billet and 122,000 tonnes of hot rolled coil.