Turkish steel pipe exports dip in January

The country’s steel pipes exports were valued at $115.54 million in January, which is 0.07% lower than in January 2012, according to CEBID’s figures.

Steel pipe export volumes hit a historic high in 2012, totalling 1.83 million tonnes for the year.

In January 2013, Iraq became the largest buyer of Turkish pipes, importing 37,002 tonnes.

Algeria ranked second with 12,315 tonnes, followed by the UK at 11,565 tonnes.