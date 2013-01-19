Turkish vehicle output down 10% on eurozone crisis

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Automotive exports also decreased to 729,296 in 2012, 8% lower than the 790,966 vehicles in 2011.

In Turkey’s domestic market, sales totalled 817,620 vehicles in 2012, 10% down on 2011’s 910,867.

According to data from Turkey’s Automotive Manufacturers’ Assn (OSD), the country’s light commercial vehicle market declined by 18% to 221,000 vehicles.

Increasing excise duties led to reduced demand, especially for commercial vehicles, OSD said.

An automotive steel components supplier told Steel First that the economic problems in Europe directly affected Turkey’s automotive market, as Europe is its principal destination for exports.

An executive at a steel service centre noted that demand for steel in the car industry is weak, and is expected to remain so in the first half of 2013.

With the outlook remaining uncertain, he could not forecast demand for the rest of the year.