Turkish vehicle production at 68% of capacity in October
Vehicle producers in Turkey did not operate at or near their full capacities in October 2012, according to the country’s Automotive Manufacturers’ Assn.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
Producers operated at an average of 68% of their 136,495-unit capacity for the month, the association said.
Production of 30- to 40-seat midibuses reached the highest capacity use at 77% of its 561-unit capacity, with 434 vehicles produced in October, association figures showed.
Truck production was running at only 41% of its full capacity of 5,183 units, with 2,105 units produced in October.
Over the first ten months of 2012, however, truck production ran at 50% of its 51,830-unit production capacity.
Ten-month utilisation across the sector was the same as that for October alone, at 68% of its 1.36 million capacity, the association said.
Tractor production totalled 27,386 units in the first ten months of the year, 82% of its 45,830-unit capacity. This was the highest capacity use in any vehicle sector, association figures indicated.