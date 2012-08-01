Two directors quit Baja board

Two people have resigned from Baja Mining’s board of directors, the company has said.

Stephen Lehner and Ken Murphy have both resigned from Baja’s board, just weeks after being appointed.

The news comes in the wake of the announcement that the company is now faced with a class action lawsuit, worth upwards of $260 million.

Lehner and Murphy joined Baja’s board this year on May 7 and May 24 respectively.

They were elected as directors at the company’s most recent shareholder meeting, which was held on June 21.

Lehner was at the centre of a dispute with 19.9% shareholder Mount Kellett Capital Management earlier in the year, which nominated him for appointment to the board.

He is the managing director, while Murphy is head of asset management at Mount Kellett.

Fellow Mount Kellett nominee Lorie Waisberg was made chairman of the board at the same meeting in June.

“Baja’s board would like to thank both Mr Lehner and Mr Murphy for their contributions to Baja during what has been a challenging period for Baja and its management,” the company said.

Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb

