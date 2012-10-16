UC Rusal starts trials of BEMO power supply

The hydro-electric power plant designed to supply energy to UC Rusal’s Boguchansky aluminium smelter (BEMO) is undergoing trials and will be in full operation next year, according to the Russian firm.

Currently, three hydro-units are ready to be launched, with three more to be tested by the end of the year.

Full capacity is slated to be 3,000 megawatts a year, making it one of Russia’s largest hydropower plants.

BEMO is located on the Angara River in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia and will eventually produce around 600,000 tonnes a year.

President Vladimir Putin visited the hydropower plant on Monday October 15.

The BEMO aluminium smelter consists of two phases, both reaching a total annual capacity of 296,000 tonnes.

Rusal ceo Oleg Deripaska said the BEMO project is a key example of the co-operation between the energy and aluminium industries.

“BEMO will boost not only the company’s core businesses, but the whole economy of Siberia,” he said.

“Overall, taking all its phases, the BEMO project is expected to create more than 10,000 new jobs,” he added.

Andrea Hotter

ahotter@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @andreahotter