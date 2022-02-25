Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

UK, Europe stainless steel scrap prices rise after Russian invasion of Ukraine drives up nickel costs

The price of stainless steel scrap in the UK and Europe moved up this week after nickel costs increased in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning, sources told Fastmarkets on Friday February 25.

February 25, 2022
By Ross Yeo
Metals

Fastmarkets’ price assessment for stainless steel scrap 18/8 solids domestic, delivered merchants UK was £1,700-1,800 ($2,283-2,417) per tonne on Friday, up by £50-60 per tonne week on week from £1,650-1,740 per tonne.

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange hit a 10-year high on Thursday on news of the invasion, before retreating again later the same day.

Nickel volatility was reflected in the stainless steel scrap market, with some unconfirmed prices heard outside of the already-wide assessed range above.

“The volatility makes trading [stainless steel scrap] very difficult. When [the price] goes up so quickly you don’t want to commit to large volumes in case it comes down again [just as quick],” a UK trader told Fastmarkets.

Nonetheless, trading was no less active that usual, sources said - although the underlying tightness that has been present since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic still remains a feature.

Grade-316 scrap prices also moved up, with Fastmarkets’ price assessment for stainless steel scrap 316 solids domestic, delivered merchants UK rising to £2,450-2,550 per tonne on Friday, up by £50-110 per tonne from £2,400-2,440 per tonne a week earlier.

The European stainless steel scrap market was equally buoyant this week.

Fastmarkets’ weekly assessment for stainless steel scrap 18/8 solids import, cif main European port was €2,120-2,160 ($2,376-2,421) per tonne on Friday, up by €50 per tonne from €2,070-2,110 per tonne.

What to read next
HRC-in-transit_3.jpg
US steel HRC buyers calling the shots for 2023 contracts
Mixed near-term demand and stagnant prices could place US buyers at an advantage during this year’s steel HRC trading season
September 22, 2022
 · 
Rijuta Dey Bera
Steel plant
Steel industry lauds new federal Buy Clean actions [update]
Steel industry leaders applauded the White House’s announcement of “Buy Clean actions”
September 19, 2022
 · 
Robert England
Metals
Delayed publication of daily lithium spot prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ daily lithium battery-grade carbonate and hydroxide spot prices, cif China, Japan and Korea was delayed on Wednesday June 22 due to a reporter’s error.
June 22, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Metals
LG Chem, Kemco enter JV for battery raw materials
The Korean chemical company LG Chem announced on Thursday June 2 that it was establishing a joint venture with Korea Zinc subsidiary Kemco for recycling precursors, the raw materials for cathodes used in electric vehicles.
June 3, 2022
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
Metals
Clarification of Fastmarkets’ steel price publishing schedule during UK June public holidays
Fastmarkets will adjust its steel and steel raw materials publishing schedule for the EMEA, CIS and Turkey regions this week due to the UK public holidays on Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3.
June 1, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
Metals
Open consultation on Fastmarkets’ methodology for EU, US HRC indices – final decision
Fastmarkets invited feedback from the industry on its pricing methodologies for its Northern Europe and United States hot-rolled coil (HRC) indices as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 31, 2022
 · 
Ross Yeo
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed