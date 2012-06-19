UK iron and steel exports index falls 4% year-on-year in April

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Month-on-month, the index showed a drop in iron and steel exports of 6.6% in April.

Prices also fell, with the iron and steel export price index down 8.4% year-on-year, while month-on-month it fell just 0.9% compared with March 2012.

The volume index of iron and steel imported into the UK also fell 1.4% year-on-year, compared with April 2011, while the figures showed a month-on-month drop in April of 2.7%.

Import prices rose 4.4% year-on-year in April, against the same period in 2011.

However, prices for iron and steel imports fell 2.8% month-on-month in April, compared with March.

The seasonally adjusted value of iron and steel exports slumped 10.3% year-on-year to £446 million, while the value of imports rose to 5.9% year-on-year to £558 million, leaving a trade deficit of £112 million.

