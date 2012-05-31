Ukraine June-rolled export billet down $20-30 on May prices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A Ukrainian mill has sold its June-rolled export billet at a $20-30 discount on May prices, the plant’s head of sales told Metal Bulletin on Thursday May 31.

The plant has sold cargoes of 5,000-10,000 tonnes at $575 fob Mariupol to the Middle East (apart from Saudi Arabia), and at $585-$590 per tonne fob Mariupol to Saudi Arabia for the same cargo volumes.

The producer also sold a cargo of 5,000 tonnes of June-rolled billet to Iran at $600 per tonne fob Astrakhan.

“Demand in Iran is good, but there are difficulties with payments,” the mill’s head of sales said.

“We expect a further drop in prices for July-rolled billet, by $10-15 compared with June prices,” the plant’s head of sales said.

