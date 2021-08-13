Ukraine’s harvest at 56% with 9.5m hectares complete: ministry

The Ukrainian grain harvest in the week to August 18 increased by 9.5 percentage points versus the previous week to stand at 56% complete, data from the country’s agriculture ministry showed Friday.

Farmers have now harvested the equivalent of 9.5 million ha, bringing in around 39.5 million mt of grains, the data showed.

For wheat, the harvest progressed 15.5 percentage points over the week to reach 28.7 million mt harvested from 6.2 million ha – almost 88% of the anticipated area, with yields standing at 4.6 mt/ha.

For barley, 9.4 million mt of barley has been gathered from 2.3 million ha with the harvest now close to completion, as 92% of the planted area has been gathered in.

According to USDA data, Ukraine is expected to produce 33 million mt of wheat and 10 million mt of barley in the 2021/22 marketing year.

Finally, rapeseed has been harvested from 950,000 ha, or 94%, of the plan, with the average yield at 2.75 mt/ha.

The total harvested is expected to be 2.6 million mt.

According to the USDA, the rapeseed crop in Ukraine this season will amount to 2.9 million mt, which is 5% higher than last year.

According to the data of the Ministry of Agriculture, the harvesting of grain and rapeseed has already been completed in three regions - Mikolaevskaya, Kherson, and Poltava in the south and centre of the country.