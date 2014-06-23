Ukraine’s DTEK supplies coal to ArcelorMittal in Mexico

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The firm was to ship a total of 22,000 tonnes of coal in May-June this year to feed ArcelorMittal’s Las Truchas steel units, DTEK said late on Friday June 20.

ArcelorMittal Las Truchas is an integrated maker of long steel products, with one of the largest single rebar and wire rod production facilities in Mexico.

In 2013, Las Truchas produced 1.6 million tonnes of crude steel.

A presence in the Mexican market will strengthen DTEK’s position as Ukraine’s leading coal exporter and as one of the largest anthracite exporters in the world, according to the company.

“We appreciate the trust of our foreign partners and are looking forward to further productive co-operation with ArcelorMittal in Latin America and Europe,” DTEK commercial director Andrey Favorov said.

DTEK’s strategy is to expand into new coal markets and focus on co-operation with end consumers.

In 2014, for instance, it has started supplying coal to consumers in Brazil.

DTEK plans to scale up supplies of Ukrainian coal to Southeast Asia, China, India, Latin America, Africa and neighbouring countries Bulgaria and Turkey.

The firm’s trading strategy provides for direct supplies on a cost, insurance and freight (cif) basis, it said.