UK’s only copper alloy-maker Thomas Bolton enters administration after cash crunch

Thomas Bolton, the UK’s only copper alloy maker, has been placed in administration in preparation for sale as a going concern.

The Stoke on Trent-based company has been trading for over 200 years and is a leading supplier of copper products including copper bars, rods, and sections.

As a result of unresolved “short term cash flow difficulties”, the company was placed in administration in preparation for a potential sale on Monday March 24, the administrator Zolfo Cooper said.

“We believe the company is an attractive proposition to a range of potential buyers given its expertise and excellent product range. We welcome expressions of interest from third parties to acquire the business as a going concern,” Graham Wild, one of the joint administrators and a partner at Zolfo Cooper, said on Wednesday March 26.

Mark Burton

