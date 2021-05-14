UK’s SFO to investigate GFG Alliance
The United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office is investigating the Gupta Family Group Alliance in relation to the organization’s financing arrangements, it said on Friday May 14.
The SFO is investigating suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to the financing and conduct of the business of companies within the Gupta Family Alliance, the SFO said in a public statement, adding that it would refrain from further comment due to the investigation being live.
A spokesperson for GFG Alliance said it would co-operate with the investigation.