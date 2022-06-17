Understanding financial instruments for North American buyers and sellers of pulp

On June 28th at 11:00 Eastern Time, NOREXECO, the world’s only international regulated market for trading pulp and paper derivatives, will fully explain the current state and outlook of the pulp markets in North America. Companies have historically utilized these same financial instruments for mitigation of pricing risk for energy, currency exchange, and numerous commodities, and attendees will learn that leveraging the same strategies for pulp is no different, and NO PHYSICAL DELIVERY IS REQUIRED.

What’s on the agenda:

Fastmarkets RISI’s senior economist Patrick Cavanagh will analyze the global pulp markets and their impact on North America

NOREXECO’s portfolio manager, Carl Tonsberg will explain how to leverage NOREXECO’s expertise and the process to ensure compliance required by both companies and regulators

Simplex’s founder, Gurinder Duggal will recap the basics of hedging while also discussing how to use various strategies to assist in making decisions for executing pulp and paper derivatives

NOREXECO’s North American consultant, Myles Cohen, will be the host and the moderator for the Webinar.

The webinar will be held from 11:00 a.m. to Noon, Eastern Time on Tuesday June 28th, 2022.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MllGmiYySsawPuua1R8SJw

About NOREXECO

“The pulp and paper exchange”

In cooperation with European Commodity Clearing AG, we offer efficient clearing services, which enable all NOREXECO ASA members to substantially mitigate counterparty credit risk, while at the same time optimizing market exposure.

NOREXECO is a regulated commodity exchange specialized for the global pulp and paper industry offering trading in cash-settled financial futures.

www.norexeco.com

