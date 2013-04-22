Universal Coal raises stake in South African coking coal project

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The company also has an option to raise its stake further to 74% in the future, it said in a statement on Monday April 22.

Located in the Limpopo region, Berenice has a total JORC-compliant coking coal resource of 1.35 billion tonnes.

It is also within 30km of existing rail infrastructure, which is currently used to export coal out of the Matola coal terminal.

A pre-feasibility study on the project will start by the end of this year, Universal Coal said.