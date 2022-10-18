Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

Update to Fastmarkets aluminium methodology’s treatment of Russian brands

Fastmarkets is proposing to change its aluminium premiums methodology to reflect its decision to follow international sanction guidelines on the inclusion of brands.

October 18, 2022
By Alice Mason
Pricing noticeAluminium

As part of the ongoing open consultation regarding IOSCO-audited price assessments, Fastmarkets has engaged with the industry regarding its stance specifically on Russian material in its aluminium premiums methodology.

The current aluminium premiums methodology states: “Fastmarkets follows the guidance of the London Metal Exchange and its regulators regarding any suspensions or delisting of brands for political reasons or economic sanctions.”

But the methodology will be updated to reflect the decision that Fastmarkets will follow international sanctions in regard to suspending brands from its price reporting process.

This means that if the LME decides to ban Russian material without any international sanctions being imposed, Russian material will continue to be accepted into the price reporting process.

On October 6, the LME issued a discussion paper asking for market feedback on the ongoing acceptability of Russian metal brands on the exchange. The discussion paper is open until October 28.

Fastmarkets reviews all pricing data carefully to ensure that its price assessments reflect the “open and competitive” market level. Reporters therefore may apply expert judgment to exclude data deemed unrepresentative or unreliable prior to consideration of the final assessment.

This approach will be taken for all global aluminium premiums, including aluminium products and low-carbon aluminium.

The open consultation is open until October 28, 2022.

The change to the methodology will take effect from October 29, 2022.

To provide feedback on the aluminium methodology, or any IOSCO methodology, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Alice Mason, re: aluminium methodology.”

Please specify if your response is confidential. Opinions offered in confidential responses may be referenced but will not be attributed in any way.

What to read next
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Correction to fca Malaysia zinc premium
Fastmarkets has corrected its zinc SHG ingot premium fca Malaysia, which was published incorrectly on Tuesday October 18, due to an error.
October 18, 2022
 · 
Jinfan Yang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Increase in frequency of Fastmarkets’ nickel sulfate price assessments cif China, Japan, Korea
Fastmarkets is increasing the frequency of its nickel sulfate price assessments, cif China, Japan and Korea, to weekly from monthly, with the first weekly price assessments to be published on Friday October 21.
October 17, 2022
 · 
Juliet Walsh
Pricing Notice
Amendment to steel hot-dipped galvanized all-in assessment
Fastmarkets has adjusted its weekly all-in assessment price for steel hot-dipped galvanized coil following an amendment to the included zinc coating extras effective Thursday October 6.
October 13, 2022
 · 
Alesha Alkaff
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Delayed publication of Mexican scrap prices
The publication of Fastmarkets’ Mexican scrap prices was later than scheduled on Tuesday October 11 due to a reviewer error.
October 11, 2022
 · 
Grace Asenov
Pricing Notice
Shanghai-bonded zinc stock data delayed until Monday October 10
Fastmarkets’ monthly Shanghai bonded zinc stock data scheduled for Friday September 30 was updated on Monday October 10 instead due to delays in publishing during the recent public holiday in China.
October 11, 2022
 · 
Jinfan Yang
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to adjust Houston ferrous scrap [update]
Following a consultation period and market feedback, Fastmarkets has realigned its dealer selling price for turnings in Houston, effective from the October 2022 monthly settlement.
October 10, 2022
 · 
Sean Barry
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed