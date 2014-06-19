UPDATED: Assmang declares force majeure on chrome ore deliveries after employee is killed

South African ferro-alloys company Assmang has declared force majeure on chrome ore deliveries after one of its security guards was killed by a truck outside its Dwarsrivier Mine.

The incident happened on a national road outside the entrance to the mine on Friday June 13 and the company stopped loading cargoes immediately, Metal Bulletin understands.

The security guard was killed by a truck transporting Assmang chrome ore, driven by a subcontractor.

Assmang hopes to lift the force majeure early next week but cannot restart loading without permission from South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources (DMR), which carried out an inspection after the incident.

Assmang has been working to implement new systems aimed at improved safety and has been working with road traffic police to improve traffic management.

It will present the changes to the DMR in order to obtain clearance.

When contacted by Metal Bulletin, Assmang confirmed that the incident had taken place and that it is working with road traffic police and the DMR.

Assmang produces about 1 million tpy chrome ore.

This article was updated on Thursday June 19 at 16:02 to include Assmang’s annual chrome ore production figure.

Janie Davies

jdavies@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @janiedavies_mb

