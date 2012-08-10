Contact Us Login

US-Canada Great Lakes iron ore shipments up to 6.9m tons in July

Iron ore shipments on North America’s Great Lakes totalled 6.9 million tons in July, an increase of 6.3% compared with June, according to the Lake Carriers’ Assn.

August 10, 2012 04:45 PM

Shipments from US ports totalled 5.9 million tons, a decrease of 6% compared with a year ago.

Included in that total were 570,000 tons shipped to Quebec City in Canada for final delivery overseas.

Loadings at Canadian ports rose by almost 30%.

Between January and July, iron ore shipments stood at 32.1 million tons, an increase of 6.5% compared with a year ago.

