US-Canada Great Lakes iron ore shipments up to 6.9m tons in July

Shipments from US ports totalled 5.9 million tons, a decrease of 6% compared with a year ago.

Included in that total were 570,000 tons shipped to Quebec City in Canada for final delivery overseas.

Loadings at Canadian ports rose by almost 30%.

Between January and July, iron ore shipments stood at 32.1 million tons, an increase of 6.5% compared with a year ago.