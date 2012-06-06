US crude steel output falls to two-month low

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

US crude steel output fell 2.1% last week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute.

Output fell to about 1.92 million net tons, down from 1.96 million net tons in the previous week.

US mills operated at an average capability utilisation rate of 77.7%, the lowest level in the past two months, the Institute said.

Mills have produced about 42,72 million tons so far this year, implying an average utilisation rate of 78.6% for the year so far.