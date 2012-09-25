Contact Us Login

Become a customer

US crude steel output inches up 0.4%

US crude steel output totaled 1,824,000 net tons last week, up 0.4% from 1,817,000 tons the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute based in Washington.

September 25, 2012 07:50 PM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Mills operated at an average capability utilization rate of 73.8%.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,860,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 76.1%.

Mills have produced 72,430,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilization rate of 77.1%, up 4.6% from the same period last year, when mills produced 69,222,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 74.8%.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed