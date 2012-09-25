US crude steel output inches up 0.4%

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Mills operated at an average capability utilization rate of 73.8%.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,860,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 76.1%.

Mills have produced 72,430,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilization rate of 77.1%, up 4.6% from the same period last year, when mills produced 69,222,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 74.8%.