US crude steel output inches up 0.4%

US crude steel output totaled 1,824,000 net tons last week, up 0.4% from 1,817,000 tons the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute based in Washington.

Mills operated at an average capability utilization rate of 73.8%.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,860,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 76.1%.

Mills have produced 72,430,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilization rate of 77.1%, up 4.6% from the same period last year, when mills produced 69,222,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 74.8%.

