US crude steel output rebounds from 22-month low

This is up 1.7% from 1,679,000 tons the previous week, the lowest weekly level since the end of 2010.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,793,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 72.4%.

Mills have produced 82,811,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilisation rate of 76.2%, up 3.5% from the same period last year, when mills produced 80,011,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 74.5%