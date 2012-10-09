US crude steel output slides another 1.3%

US crude steel output totaled 1,757,000 net tons last week, down 1.3% from 1,780,000 tons the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute based in Washington.

Mills operated at an average capability utilization rate of 71.1%.

It is the lowest weekly level since mid-January 2011, when US production totaled 1,736,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 71.8%.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,792,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 72.5%.

Mills have produced 75,967,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilization rate of 76.9%, up 4.2% from the same period last year, when mills produced 72,874,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 74.8%.

