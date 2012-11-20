US crude steel production rises 2.6%
US crude steel output totaled 1,792,000 net tons last week, up 2.6% from 1,746,000 tons the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute based in Washington.
Mills operated at an average capability utilisation rate of 72.5%.
In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,809,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 73%.
Mills have produced 86,349,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilisation rate of 76%, up 3.3% from the same period last year, when mills produced 83,628,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 74.4%.