Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Mills operated at an average capability utilization rate of 75.9%.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,851,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 75.7%.

Mills have produced 63,251,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilization rate of 77.6%.

This is up 5.5% from the same period last year, when mills produced 59,936,000 tons at an average capability utilization rate of 74.7%.