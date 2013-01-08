US crude steel production slides 3.9% over week

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Mills operated at an average capability utilisation rate of 72.6%.

In the corresponding week a year earlier, mills produced 1,902,000 tons at an average utilisation rate of 76.9%.

The capability utilisation figures for 2013 reflect a change in the overall capacity of the market due to “the closure of several steelmaking facilities in 2012, new facilities coming online and improvements made to existing facilities to increase their capability,” AISI said.