US crude steel production slips 0.4%

Mills operated at an average capability utilization rate of 75.7%.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 2,007,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 80.7%.

Mills have produced 12,642,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilisation rate of 75.3%, down 7.1% from the same period last year, when mills produced 13,615,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 79.1%.