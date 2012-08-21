US crude weekly steel production slides 1.2%

US crude steel output totalled 1,876,000 net tons last week, down 1.2% from 1,899,000 tons the previous week, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute in Washington.

Mills operated at an average capability utilisation rate of 75.9%.

In the corresponding week last year, mills produced 1,851,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 75.7%.

Mills have produced 63,251,000 tons so far this year at an average capability utilisation rate of 77.6%.

This is up 5.5% from the same period last year, when mills produced 59,936,000 tons at an average capability utilisation rate of 74.7%.

