US industry injured by PC strand imports, ITC says in final determination

The imported products have been sold in the US at less than fair value, the ITC said in a final determination issued on Friday January 8, also noting subsidization by the government of Turkey.

As a result, the US Commerce Department will issue anti-dumping duty orders on imports of PC strand from Argentina, Colombia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Turkey and the UAE; and countervailing duty orders on imports of the product from Turkey.

The ITC also made negative findings concerning critical circumstances on PC strand from Colombia, Egypt, the Netherlands and Turkey sold in the US, and thus these imports will not be subject to retroactive anti-dumping duties.

Dumping margins had been set on December 8 at the following rates:



Argentina, 60.4%

Colombia, 86.09%

Egypt, 29.72%

The Netherlands, 30.86%

Saudi Arabia, 194.4%

Taiwan, 23.89%

Turkey, 53.65%

UAE, 170.65%

Commerce also announced on December 8 that Turkish exporters received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 30.78-158.44%.

In 2019, the value of PC strand imported from these sources was estimated at:



Argentina, $2.3 million

Colombia, $9.57 million

Egypt, $345,888

The Netherlands, $1.62 million

Saudi Arabia, $1.38 million

Taiwan, $2.98 million

Turkey, $13.08 million

UAE, $2.27 million

Commerce initiated the anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into imports of PC strand in May of last year, following petitions by Insteel Wire Products Co, Sumiden Wire Products Corp and Wire Mesh Corp.

Commerce is conducting concurrent anti-dumping investigations of PC strand from Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, Tunisia and Ukraine. The final determinations for these investigations are scheduled to be announced on April 6, 2021.