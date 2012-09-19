Contact Us Login

Become a customer

US monthly steel shipments fell 1.3% in July, AISI says

US steel mills shipped 7.9 million net tons in July, down 1.3% from 8 million tons in June, according to American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) data.

September 19, 2012 05:18 PM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

However, shipments from January through July reached 58 million tons, a 11.2% increase from the 52.2 million tons in same period a year ago.

Major monthly product changes were seen in hot rolled coil (up 5%), cold rolled coil (down 2%) and hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip (down 5%).

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed