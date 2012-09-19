US monthly steel shipments fell 1.3% in July, AISI says
US steel mills shipped 7.9 million net tons in July, down 1.3% from 8 million tons in June, according to American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) data.
Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.
However, shipments from January through July reached 58 million tons, a 11.2% increase from the 52.2 million tons in same period a year ago.
Major monthly product changes were seen in hot rolled coil (up 5%), cold rolled coil (down 2%) and hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip (down 5%).