US Scrap Trends Outlook: March

March ferrous market poised for staunch increase

March 6, 2023
By Sean Barry
Ferrous scrap, Steel raw materials, Scrap and secondary, United States, Forecast

A confluence of demand-positive fundamentals are conspiring to ensure that US ferrous scrap prices will rise for the fourth consecutive month in March.

Escalating deep-sea ferrous export prices to Turkey post Earthquake, inclement weather, low inventory and a reported shortage of prime steel scrap substitute DRI, set against a backdrop of rising finished steel prices, are setting the scene for increases next month that could eclipse those of February. Learn more.

Make sense of the US steel scrap market and track the critical indicators impacting price movements in our February outlook.

Get the Scrap Trends Outlook now

Related articles:
Copper wire raw materials and metals industry and stock market
US copper scrap exports grow as highest importing countries shift, domestic demand lags
While domestic copper demand has remained low, US exports of copper scrap continued to grow in 2022, rising 1.54% over 2021 levels, according to US International Trade Commission data
March 9, 2023
 · 
Kirstyn Petras
Copper scrap
Aurubis starts construction of plant to extract copper and nickel from recycled material, bleed
German multi-metal recycling giant Aurubis began construction of its bleed treatment plant in Olen, Belgium, the company said on Tuesday March 7
March 8, 2023
 · 
Yasemin Esmen
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to Fastmarkets’ graphite flake, spherical, amorphous, electrodes price
After a four-week consultation period that concluded on February 28, Fastmarkets has amended its graphite flake price assessments from a single price to a range as of March 2.
March 8, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Amendment to Fastmarkets’ seaborne manganese ore specifications
Fastmarkets has amended the payment terms in the specifications of its three seaborne manganese ore indices.
March 7, 2023
 · 
Jon Stibbs
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Proposal to amend aluminium P1020A methodology for Europe, US, Japan
Fastmarkets proposes to amend its IOSCO-accredited aluminium P1020A premium methodology to allow for flexibility on the underlying futures price used.
March 7, 2023
 · 
Juliet Walsh
Steel plant
Increased steelmaking capacity in US South may help cap price hikes
Hot-rolled steelmaking capacity in the US South increased by nearly a quarter in a two-year period and is still growing, which sources believe will help to keep prices relatively low
March 6, 2023
 · 
Abby Verret
