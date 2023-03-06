US Scrap Trends Outlook: March

A confluence of demand-positive fundamentals are conspiring to ensure that US ferrous scrap prices will rise for the fourth consecutive month in March.

Escalating deep-sea ferrous export prices to Turkey post Earthquake, inclement weather, low inventory and a reported shortage of prime steel scrap substitute DRI, set against a backdrop of rising finished steel prices, are setting the scene for increases next month that could eclipse those of February. Learn more.

Make sense of the US steel scrap market and track the critical indicators impacting price movements in our February outlook.

