US slab imports dip in April

In April Slab imports fell to 570,848 tonnes from 724,732 tonnes in March, after logging a 36% spike that month compared with February’s numbers.

Most of the slab arrived from Brazil, at 321,812 tonnes in April compared with 355,553 tonnes in March.

Slab from Russia, the second-largest supplier to the United States, fell to 93,034 tonnes from 133,623 tonnes in the same comparison.