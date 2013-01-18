US steel exports plunged in November 2012

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Steel exports totaled 905,404 tonnes for the month, down 15.8% from 1.08 million tonnes in October, according to data from the US Commerce Department’s Import Administration.

That was also lower than the 1.12 million tonnes reported in the same month in 2011.

Exports of semi-finished material plunged 94.4% to 2,371 tonnes after reaching 42,563 tonnes in October, largely due to declines in shipments to Oman, Italy and the Dominican Republic.

Other major decreases were seen in heavy structural shapes, down 9.4% to 93,018 tonnes; and hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip, down 9.7% to 92,316 tonnes following a decline in shipments to Mexico.

Exports of standard rail products dropped to 6,368 tonnes, down 84.5% from 41,144 tonnes in October.

Monthly increases were logged in line pipe, up 15.5% to 45,915 tonnes; and oil country tubular goods (OCTG), up 5.2% to 28,911 tonnes.