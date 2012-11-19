US steel shipments fall 13.7% in September, AISI says

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Shipments in September totaled 7.23 million net tons, down from 8.38 million net tons in August. September figures were also 9% lower than the 7.95 million net tons shipped in the same month last year.

However, year-to-date figures show that steel shipments increased 7.6% to 73.63 million net tons over the same period in 2011.

Crude steel production hit its lowest utilisation rate in the year, hitting 67.9% in the week ended October 27, AISI noted. Crude steel capacity utilization in September was also at its lowest monthly total in the year, hitting 70.4%.

Major changes by product in September compared to August include cold-rolled coil, which slid 6%; hot-dipped galvanized coils, which fell 11%; and hot-rolled coil, which plunged 22%.