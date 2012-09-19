US steel shipments fell 1.3% month-on-month in July – AISI

US steel mills shipped 7.9 million net tons in July, according to American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI) data.



This was down 1.3% from 8 million tons in June,

July’s figures were still up on the 7.4 million tons shipped in the same month last year.

However, shipments from January through July reached 58 million tons, a 11.2% increase from the 52.2 million tons in same period a year ago.

Major monthly product changes were seen in hot rolled coil (up 5%), cold rolled coil (down 2%) and hot-dipped galvanized sheet and strip (down 5%).

