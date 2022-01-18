US Steel to close UPI, sell property in 2023
US Steel Corp has informed employees of USS-Posco Industries (UPI) that the Pittsburg, California-based steel mill will be shut down in about 18 months, or December 2023, several market participants said.
“They’re going to sell the property, which is huge for warehousing, to a developmental company,” one distributor source said on Friday January 14.
“It’s a true story – I spoke to their sales rep... We are waiting for some official statement from [US Steel, but] they are already telling their customers,” a trader source said.
“UPI’s closure will have a big impact on the West Coast,” the trader source said. “If not this year, next year people will have to start shifting their supply chains.”
A spokesperson from US Steel declined to confirm or deny the story at the time of publication.
US Steel acquired Posco-California Corp’s (Poscal’s) 50% stake in UPI in 2020.
Rijuta Dey Bera in New York contributed to this report.