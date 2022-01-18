Methodology Contact us Login

US Steel to close UPI, sell property in 2023

US Steel Corp has informed employees of USS-Posco Industries (UPI) that the Pittsburg, California-based steel mill will be shut down in about 18 months, or December 2023, several market participants said.

January 18, 2022
By Abby Verret
Metals

“They’re going to sell the property, which is huge for warehousing, to a developmental company,” one distributor source said on Friday January 14.

“It’s a true story – I spoke to their sales rep... We are waiting for some official statement from [US Steel, but] they are already telling their customers,” a trader source said.

“UPI’s closure will have a big impact on the West Coast,” the trader source said. “If not this year, next year people will have to start shifting their supply chains.”

A spokesperson from US Steel declined to confirm or deny the story at the time of publication.

US Steel acquired Posco-California Corp’s (Poscal’s) 50% stake in UPI in 2020.

Rijuta Dey Bera in New York contributed to this report.

