USA’s Walter Energy restarts production at UK met coal mine

Walter Energy suspended output from the mine at the end of 2012 due to weak demand and the challenging economic environment.

“The mine will produce about 230,000 tonnes [of met coal] in 2014 during the development and training of staff and production crews,” the spokeswomen said.

The closure of the mine resulted in the loss of 300 jobs and there are now 64 employees at the mine.

The mine has probable reserves of 7.6 million tonnes of high-grade anthracite metallurgical coal.

Most of its met coal production will be sold to Tata Steel’s steel mill in Port Talbot, Wales.