Vale’s iron ore exports up 10.6% in November

Iron ore exports from Vale and its associated miners amounted to 23.28 million tonnes, against 21.05 million tonnes a year before.

Anglo American’s iron ore shipments totalled 617,000 tonnes in November. The miner did not ship any iron ore during the corresponding month in 2011.

Iron ore exports from MMX plummeted year-on-year in November, from 523,000 tonnes to 37,000 tonnes, Sinferbase data shows.

Pellet exports from Vale and its associated miners came to 2 million tonnes in November, down by 24.8% year-on-year.

Samarco, a 50:50 joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton, increased its pellet exports by 41.6% in the same comparison, to 2.11 million tonnes.

Vale’s iron ore sales in the Brazilian market rose by 16.3% in November compared with the corresponding month in 2011, from 1.71 million tonnes to 1.99 million tonnes.

Iron ore sales from MMX came to 488,000 tonnes in November, up by 29.1% year-on-year, according to Sinferbase.